Michael Downey: Lawn Tennis Association chief executive resigns

Michael Downey has previously worked for the Toronto Raptors basketball team

Britain's top tennis executive has resigned to take up a similar position in his homeland at Tennis Canada.

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Michael Downey will serve a six-month notice period that will see him remain in place until after Wimbledon.

"I've been honoured to have led the LTA over the last three years," he said.

"I am hugely proud of the foundations the team at the LTA have laid in order to turn participation in Britain's beloved sport around. "

He added: "It's an exciting time for tennis in this country and I look forward to the next six months, maintaining the momentum we've built in our continued mission to get more people playing tennis, more often."