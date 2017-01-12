Johanna Konta beats Eugenie Bouchard to progress to final in Sydney

Johanna Konta
Konta has one tour title to her name

British number one Johanna Konta reached the final of the Sydney International with a 6-2 6-2 win over Eugenie Bouchard.

Konta, the world number 10, was in impressive form as she beat the Canadian in one hour and eight minutes.

The first set was tied at 2-2 before Konta reeled off seven games in a row on the way to victory.

She will now play world number three Agnieszka Radwanska, who beat Barbora Strycova 6-1 6-2, in Saturday's final.

Konta, who has one tour title to her name, has played Radwanska twice before and lost each time.

The most recent of those defeats came in the China Open final last October.

