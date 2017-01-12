Dan Evans beats Dominic Thiem to reach Sydney semi-finals

Dan Evans is the British number three

Briton Dan Evans reached the Sydney International semi-finals by upsetting top seed Dominic Thiem - his first victory over a top-10 ranked player.

Evans beat the Austrian world number eight 3-6 6-4 6-1 and will now face Russian Andrey Kuznetsov on Friday.

"I just had to hang in there," world number 67 Evans said.

"I knew I'd have to do a lot of running. I had to try to force my game on him, come forward and I did that in the end pretty well."

The British number three will be looking to reach his first Tour final, having only previously reached a semi-final in Zagreb in 2014.