Australian Open: Laura Robson and Tara Moore beaten in qualifying

Laura Robson reached the third round of the main draw of the Australian Open in 2013

Great Britain's Laura Robson lost in straight sets in the first round of qualifying at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old former British number one, ranked 222 in the world after three years of wrist problems, lost 6-2 6-4 to Amandine Hesse of France.

"I had a weird thought just before I went on court - I thought last time I played a match here I then didn't play for 18 months," she said.

"It maybe wasn't the best thing to happen before a match and I felt flat."

She added: "I just never got going, it felt like my feet were stuck in mud."

The left-hander, who reached the main draw of the US Open in August, has now lost seven consecutive matches and will return to Europe to play on the second-tier Challenger tour.

"It doesn't take much to change it around," the former Wimbledon junior champion said.

"Before the US Open I won one match and didn't have much confidence and then as soon as you win two matches, you think 'maybe I'm not as bad as I thought'."

Robson's compatriot Tara Moore, 24, also lost to end British interest in the qualifying section of the women's draw.

Moore, the world number 165, was beaten 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 6-1 by Hungary's Dalma Galfi.

The first Grand Slam tournament of the year starts in Melbourne on Monday.