BBC extends Queen's Club deal as Andy Murray commits to event for rest of career

The new deal sees the tournament remain free-to-air for tennis fans for a further seven years

The BBC will continue to broadcast the Aegon Championships at The Queen's Club on TV, radio and online until 2024.

The news coincides with Andy Murray's decision to commit to playing at Queen's for the rest of his career.

"To know that Andy will play at The Queen's Club for the rest of his career and that the BBC will cover it every step of the way is a huge boost," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for as long as my career lasts Andy Murray World number one

Murray, 29, won at Queen's last year en route to becoming the world number one.

His victory in the 2016 final against Milos Raonic was watched by 3.7m on TV, with many more listening on Radio 5 live and following online on the BBC Sport website.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, described the tournament as "one of the most cherished events in the tennis calendar".

"It's great that the BBC will continue to bring it to audiences across all platforms until 2024," she added.

"With a British tennis player as the current world number one, there's no better time for us to reinforce our commitment to the sport."

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray wins record fifth Queen's title

Murray's record fifth Queen's title was just one chapter in a stellar 2016 for the Briton.

He followed it up weeks later by claiming his second Wimbledon title, while his second Olympic gold medal followed later in the summer.

He secured the year-end world number one ranking with victory at the ATP World Tour Finals before being named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a third time.

He was subsequently knighted in the the New Year Honours.

"I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's for as long as my career lasts," said Murray.

"My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times, [they are] some of the best players ever. Winning it five times means a lot to me."