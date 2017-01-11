Auckland Open: Brydan Klein loses to Joao Sousa in second round

Brydan Klein won the junior Australian Open title in 2007

Britain's Brydan Klein has been knocked out in the second round of the Auckland Open in straight sets by Joao Sousa.

The world number 324 lost 6-3 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes to the Portuguese world number 44 on Wednesday.

He fired five aces and twice broke Sousa's serve, but was unable to take a set off the fellow 27-year-old.

Qualifier Klein had reached the second round thanks to a 6-1 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3) win over Argentina's Facundo Bagnis - ranked 269 places above him.