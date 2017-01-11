Auckland Open: Brydan Klein loses to Joao Sousa in second round

  • From the section Tennis
Brydan Klein
Brydan Klein won the junior Australian Open title in 2007

Britain's Brydan Klein has been knocked out in the second round of the Auckland Open in straight sets by Joao Sousa.

The world number 324 lost 6-3 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes to the Portuguese world number 44 on Wednesday.

He fired five aces and twice broke Sousa's serve, but was unable to take a set off the fellow 27-year-old.

Qualifier Klein had reached the second round thanks to a 6-1 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3) win over Argentina's Facundo Bagnis - ranked 269 places above him.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Rankings

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired