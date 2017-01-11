Sydney International: Johanna Konta into semi-finals & Dan Evans reaches third round

Dan Evans and Johanna Konta
Evans is ranked 67 in the men's standings, while Konta is the women's world number 10

British number one Johanna Konta reached the Sydney International semi-finals, while men's number three Dan Evans also progressed on Wednesday.

World number 10 Konta triumphed 6-3 7-5 against Russian 19-year-old Daria Kasatkina, who beat world number one Angelique Kerber in the previous round.

The 25-year-old will face Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the last four.

Evans, 26, beat Spanish eighth seed Marcel Granollers 1-6 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round.

He will face the winner of the match between top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria and Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias.

