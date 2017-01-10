Alexandru-Daniel Carpen banned from tennis for life for match-fixing

Romanian player Alexandru-Daniel Carpen has been banned from tennis for life after admitting to match-fixing.

A Tennis Integrity Unit investigation found the 30-year-old made a corrupt approach to another player, who has not been named, in October 2013.

He admitted the charge in 2015, but has only now learnt the extent of his ban after the hearing officer was given time to consider his sentence.

Carpen achieved a career-high singles ranking of 1,088 in 2007.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia's Nick Lindahl was banned for seven years and fined £28,000 for plotting to throw a match at a minor Australian tournament in 2013.