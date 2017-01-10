Australian Open 2017: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times
- From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2017
|Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan
|Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and TV highlights on BBC Two; live text commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The first Grand Slam of the 2017 season begins with the Australian Open from 16-29 January in Melbourne.
Defending men's and women's champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber will be in action alongside world number one Andy Murray, who is seeking his first Australian Open title.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra is live from Melbourne Park with commentary from each day of the tournament.
BBC Two rounds up the day with a daily highlights programme from 21 January.
There's also live text commentary on selected matches, including every time Andy Murray or Johanna Konta play, on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Schedule
All times GMT.
Monday 16 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Tuesday 17 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Wednesday 18 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Thursday 19 January
07:00-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday 20 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday 21 January
07:00-12:55 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
15:00-16:30 - Highlights, BBC Two
Sunday 22 January
08:30-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
17:15-18:15 - Highlights, BBC Two
Monday 23 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two
Tuesday 24 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two
Wednesday 25 January
07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two
Thursday 26 January
08:30-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
17:00-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
Friday 27 January
08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
17:00-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two
Saturday 28 January
Women's final
08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:15-14:30 - Highlights, BBC One
Sunday 29 January
Men's final
08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:00-14:30 - Highlights, BBC Two
Late changes
Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.