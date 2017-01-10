Australian Open 2017: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times

Can Novak Djokovic lift the Australian Open for a seventh time?

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and TV highlights on BBC Two; live text commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The first Grand Slam of the 2017 season begins with the Australian Open from 16-29 January in Melbourne.

Defending men's and women's champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber will be in action alongside world number one Andy Murray, who is seeking his first Australian Open title.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra is live from Melbourne Park with commentary from each day of the tournament.

BBC Two rounds up the day with a daily highlights programme from 21 January.

There's also live text commentary on selected matches, including every time Andy Murray or Johanna Konta play, on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Schedule

All times GMT.

Monday 16 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Tuesday 17 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday 18 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday 19 January

07:00-07:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday 20 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday 21 January

07:00-12:55 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

15:00-16:30 - Highlights, BBC Two

Sunday 22 January

08:30-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:15-18:15 - Highlights, BBC Two

Monday 23 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two

Tuesday 24 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two

Wednesday 25 January

07:00-14:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:30-17:30 - Highlights, BBC Two

Thursday 26 January

08:30-13:15 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:00-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

Friday 27 January

08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:00-18:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

Saturday 28 January

Women's final

08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:15-14:30 - Highlights, BBC One

Sunday 29 January

Men's final

08:30-12:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:30 - Highlights, BBC Two

