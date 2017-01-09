Fed Cup: Anne Keothavong names first squad for Estonia matches

Anne Keothavong (r) took over the Fed Cup captaincy from Judy Murray (l) in November

Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae have been named in the British Fed Cup squad for February's matches in Estonia.

It is the first team to be picked by new captain Anne Keothavong.

Two changes can be made before the final selection deadline on 7 February.

"In Johanna Konta we are lucky to have a player who is at the very top of the game right now," said Keothavong of the British number one, who broke into the world's top 10 last year.

"Along with Jo, we have fantastic experience in Heather and Laura, with nearly 40 Fed Cup rubbers between them, and Joss Rae gives us a strong doubles option."

Robson has been chosen ahead of Tara Moore who, at 165 in the world, is currently ranked higher, while Naomi Broady has not made herself available for selection.

The round-robin pool matches in the Euro/Africa group will take place between 8 and 10 February, with the winners competing in promotion play-offs on 11 February.

Two nations will advance to the World Group II play-offs on 22-23 April.