Sydney International: Johanna Konta & Dan Evans through but Kyle Edmund goes out

  • From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta broke into the women's world top 10 for the first time last year

Britain's Johanna Konta and Dan Evans have progressed to the second round at the Sydney International.

Sixth seed and British number one Konta beat Australian Arina Rodionova 6-3 6-4 in her opening match of the tournament.

Unseeded Evans won 6-3 4-6 6-3 against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

But British number two Kyle Edmund went out after losing 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) against Australian qualifier Matthew Barton, who sits 153 places below the world number 45 in the rankings.

