Chennai Open: Roberto Bautista Agut faces Daniil Medvedev in final

World number 14 Roberto Bautista Agut has never played Daniil Medvedev before

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Chennai Open on Sunday.

Second seed Bautista Agut, 28, won 6-3 6-3 against France's Benoit Paire, the man who beat British number four Aljaz Bedene in the quarter-finals in India.

Unseeded Medvedev, 20, reached the final with a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel in the last four.

Medvedev is 99th in the rankings, but will need to beat an opponent who is 14th in the world.

The top seed in the competition was Marin Cilic of Croatia, but he suffered a shock defeat against Josek Kovalik of Slovakia in the last 16.