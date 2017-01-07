Hopman Cup: France win title after beating the United States in the final in Perth

The French pairing of Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic beat Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland and the United States to win the Hopman Cup

France won the Hopman Cup for the second time after beating the United States in the final in Perth.

France took the lead in the mixed team event as Richard Gasquet beat Jack Sock 6-3 5-7 7-6 (8-6) in the men's match.

But the United States levelled thanks to Coco Vandeweghe's 6-4 7-5 win over Kristina Mladenovic in the women's tie.

That set up a deciding doubles match, with Gasquet and Mladenovic triumphing 4-1 4-3 (5-0) to deny the United States what would have been a seventh title.

France's only previous success in the Hopman Cup came in 2014, when Alize Cornet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat the Polish duo of Agnieszka Radwanska and Grzegorz Panfil.

Great Britain had a team in this year's competition but Dan Evans and Heather Watson went out in the group phase after losing against Switzerland, France and Germany.