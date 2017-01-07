Brisbane International: Karolina Pliskova beats Alize Cornet to claim title
- From the section Tennis
Karolina Pliskova claimed the Brisbane International title with a 6-0 6-3 victory over France's Alize Cornet.
The third-seeded Czech raced to victory after taking just 18 minutes to secure the first set.
Cornet recovered in the second set but Pliskova's powerful serve ensured she sealed a 66-minute victory.
The win sees her move above Dominika Cibulkova to fifth in the world rankings before the Australian Open, which begins on 9 January.