Brisbane International: Karolina Pliskova beats Alize Cornet to claim title

From the section

Karolina Pliskova took just under an hour and a half to beat Alize Cornet in Brisbane

Karolina Pliskova claimed the Brisbane International title with a 6-0 6-3 victory over France's Alize Cornet.

The third-seeded Czech raced to victory after taking just 18 minutes to secure the first set.

Cornet recovered in the second set but Pliskova's powerful serve ensured she sealed a 66-minute victory.

The win sees her move above Dominika Cibulkova to fifth in the world rankings before the Australian Open, which begins on 9 January.