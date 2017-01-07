American Lauren Davis wins her first WTA title at the Auckland Classic

Davis had lost her two previous finals, in Washington and Quebec in 2016

American Lauren Davis won her first WTA title by defeating Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-1 in the Auckland Classic final on Saturday.

The early exits of top seeds Serena and Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki left the final being contested by players ranked 47 and 61 in the world.

The 23-year-old Davis, who lost two finals in 2016, is one of the tour's smallest players at just 5ft 2in.

"The feeling is indescribable, to win my first WTA title," said Davis.

"I've been waiting for this moment for quite a few years."

Elsewhere, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic also won her first WTA tour title when she beat eighth-seeded American Alison Riske 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Shenzhen Open in China.

The 20-year-old, who knocked out British number one Johanna Konta in the semi-finals, had lost her two previous WTA finals at the Swedish Open and the Japan Open in 2016.