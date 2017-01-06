Qatar Open: Sir Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic in final

Sir Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Tour Finals at the end of last season

Sir Andy Murray will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Qatar Open final on Saturday after beating third seed Tomas Berdych in the semis.

Murray won 6-3 6-4 against Czech Berdych, who needed treatment on an ankle injury after the first set.

It will be the 19th ATP final meeting between Murray and the man he replaced as world number one in November.

Second seed Djokovic survived five match points on his way to beating Fernando Verdasco in his semi-final.

Spaniard Verdasco, ranked 42nd in the world, controlled the first two sets but Serb Djokovic made only one unforced error in the decider to win 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting matches I have played," Djokovic said. "I haven't saved five match points many times. He should have finished it off."

You can follow to live coverage of the Qatar Open final in Doha between Murray and Djokovic on the BBC Sport website from 15:00 GMT.