Hopman Cup: Great Britain beaten by Germany for third defeat

Great Britain finish as the only team in Group A without a win

Great Britain exited the Hopman Cup without winning a match following a 2-1 defeat against Germany.

Dan Evans and Heather Watson lost the mixed doubles rubber 4-2 4-2 to Alexander Zverev and Andrea Petkovic.

Earlier, world number 75 Watson beat Petkovic - world ranked 55 - 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to give Britain a 1-0 lead.

British number three Evans then lost 6-4 6-3 against 19-year-old Zverev - who beat Roger Federer on Wednesday - to square the tie.

The defeat for Great Britain follows losses to Switzerland and France earlier in the round-robin competition.

Later on Friday, France beat Switzerland 2-1 to reach Saturday's final where they will play Group B winners the United States.

Roger Federer, who is returning after a six-month absence because of a knee injury in the event, beat Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 in 58 minutes to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead.

Kristina Mladenovic then beat Belinda Bencic 6-4 2-6 6-3 to level the tie before Gasquet and Mladenovic beat Federer and Bencic 4-2 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles match.