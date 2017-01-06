Kyle Edmund beaten by Stan Wawrinka in Brisbane International quarter-finals

Edmund converted just two of 13 break points against three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka

British number two Kyle Edmund is out of the Brisbane International after losing to world number four Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

The world number 45 took the first set but lost 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-4 against the reigning US Open champion.

Edmund, 21, impressed but Wawrinka broke serve at 3-2 in the second set and twice in the decider to win in two hours 36 minutes.

The Swiss 31-year-old will play third seed Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals.

Canadian top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic beat 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.

The world number three will play Bulgarian seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Austrian Dominic Thiem.

British number four Aljaz Bedene was also knocked at the quarter-final stage of the Chennai Open in India on Friday.

The world number 101 lost 6-3 6-0 to French fifth seed Benoit Paire.