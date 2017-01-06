Johanna Konta knocked out in Shenzen Open semi-finals by Katerina Siniakova

Konta was hoping to reach her third WTA final

Johanna Konta suffered a shock defeat in the Shenzhen Open semi-finals, losing in three sets to world number 52 Katerina Siniakova.

The British number one lost 1-6 6-4 6-4 to her 20-year-old opponent in China.

Third seed Konta - the world number 10 - was the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw.

"I'm happy I got to play four really great matches in the first week of the season. I feel very fortunate to have gotten that time on court," said Konta.

The Briton won the opening set in just 22 minutes and led 4-2 in the decider, but Siniakova won four successive games to reach her third WTA final.

Konta said: "I think she definitely started slower, and me, quite well. But all credit to her, she really raised her level in the next two sets.

"She was going for every single shot and played quite freely, so it was a difficult match for me to do what I would have liked."

Czech Republic's Siniakova, who beat second seed Simona Halep in the second round, will play American Alison Riske in Saturday's final.

World number 39 Riske reached the final for the second year in a row by beating Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-3.