Kyle Edmund reaches Brisbane International quarter-finals

Edmund has spent the off-season training with world number one Sir Andy Murray

Britain's Kyle Edmund reached the last eight of the Brisbane International after opponent Lukas Pouille retired.

The British world number 45 was leading 6-3 3-1 when the Frenchman, seeded six, pulled out after receiving treatment for blisters on his feet.

He will next face Swiss second seed Stan Wawrinka after his 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

Meanwhile, Britain's Heather Watson and Dan Evans lost to France at the Hopman Cup team event, also in Australia.

Watson was beaten 6-4 5-7 6-3 by France's Kristina Mladenovic in Perth while Richard Gasquet defeated Dan Evans 6-4 6-2.

Gasquet and Mladenovic later defeated Evans and Watson 4-3 4-3 in mixed doubles, played in the Fast4 format, to clinch a 3-0 win for the French.

It was Great Britain's second whitewash defeat as they were also beaten 3-0 by Switzerland in Group A and will finish their event against Germany on Friday.

The Hopman Cup comprises two singles matches and a mixed doubles contest between nations in a round-robin format in two groups of four with the group winners contesting the final.