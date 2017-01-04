Kyle Edmund reaches Brisbane International quarter-finals
Britain's Kyle Edmund reached the last eight of the Brisbane International after opponent Lukas Pouille retired.
The British world number 45 was leading 6-3 3-1 when the Frenchman, seeded six, pulled out after receiving treatment for blisters on his feet.
He will next face Swiss second seed Stan Wawrinka after his 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.
Meanwhile, Britain's Heather Watson and Dan Evans lost to France at the Hopman Cup team event, also in Australia.
Watson was beaten 6-4 5-7 6-3 by France's Kristina Mladenovic in Perth while Richard Gasquet defeated Dan Evans 6-4 6-2.
Gasquet and Mladenovic later defeated Evans and Watson 4-3 4-3 in mixed doubles, played in the Fast4 format, to clinch a 3-0 win for the French.
It was Great Britain's second whitewash defeat as they were also beaten 3-0 by Switzerland in Group A and will finish their event against Germany on Friday.
The Hopman Cup comprises two singles matches and a mixed doubles contest between nations in a round-robin format in two groups of four with the group winners contesting the final.