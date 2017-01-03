Chennai Open: Aljaz Bedene through to second round

Aljaz Bedene
Bedene is ranked 101 in the world

British number four Aljaz Bedene reached the second round of the Chennai Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The 27-year-old needed just one hour and 15 minutes to beat the unseeded Spaniard.

Bedene, who reached round three of the French Open last year, hit seven aces against the former world number 23.

He will next play Slovakia's Martin Klizan, ranked 66 places above Bedene in the world rankings at 35.

