Roger Federer beats Dan Evans on return from injury in Hopman Cup

Roger Federer has fallen to 16th in the world rankings, his lowest position since 2001

Roger Federer marked his return from injury with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Dan Evans as Switzerland beat Great Britain 3-0 in the Hopman Cup.

Federer, 35, made short work of the British number three in his first match after a six-month knee injury setback.

World number 76 Heather Watson lost her tie against Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 6-2 to give Switzerland the victory.

Federer and Bencic then combined to seal the whitewash, beating Evans and Watson 4-0 4-1 in Australia.

The Hopman Cup, played in Perth, comprises two singles matches and a mixed doubles contest between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four.

France beat Germany in Group A's other fixture, with USA, Spain, Australia and the Czech Republic completing the line-up in Group B.