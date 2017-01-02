Kyle Edmund beats Ernesto Escobedo in first match of 2017 in Brisbane

Kyle Edmund (second from right) was a member of Great Britain's Davis Cup-winning team in 2015

British number two Kyle Edmund beat American Ernesto Escobedo in two tie-breaks to reach the second round of the Brisbane International.

Edmund finished a breakthrough 2016 as the world number 45.

But the South Africa-born 21-year-old was pushed hard in a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) win over Escobedo, whom Edmund also beat at the US Open in September.

Escobedo had a set point in the second tie-break, but Edmund set up a match with Lucas Pouille or Gilles Simon.