Johanna Konta: British number one wins opening match in China

Johanna Konta was named the WTA's most improved player for 2016

British number one Johanna Konta powered through her first match of the new season, beating Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2 6-0 in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

Konta, the world number 10, conceded just nine points on her first serve in her 56-minute triumph.

She will play American Vania King in the second round.

Konta, 25, is the first British woman to start the season in the top 10 of the rankings since Jo Durie in 1983.

"I'm really enjoying my time in Shenzhen," she said.