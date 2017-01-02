Johanna Konta: British number one wins opening match in China

  • From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta was named the WTA's most improved player for 2016

British number one Johanna Konta powered through her first match of the new season, beating Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2 6-0 in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

Konta, the world number 10, conceded just nine points on her first serve in her 56-minute triumph.

She will play American Vania King in the second round.

Konta, 25, is the first British woman to start the season in the top 10 of the rankings since Jo Durie in 1983.

"I'm really enjoying my time in Shenzhen," she said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Rankings

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Love to dance

Love to Dance Abbots Langley
Urban orienteering in action...!

Didcot Urban Race

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired