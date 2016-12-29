Mubadala World Tennis Championship: Rafael Nadal beats Tomas Berdych

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal is now ranked ninth in the world

Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych 6-0 6-4 in his first match since October at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The Spaniard, who ended last season early because of a wrist injury, will now play Milos Raonic in the semi-final of the Abu Dhabi exhibition event.

World number one Andy Murray starts his preparation for the Australian Open at the tournament on Friday, facing Belgium's David Goffin at 13:00 GMT.

Murray had a bye into the semi-finals.

