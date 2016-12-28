Ana Ivanovic: Former French Open winner retires from tennis aged 29

Former world number one and 2008 French Open champion Ana Ivanovic has retired from tennis at the age of 29.

The Serb has been out with injury since August and dropped to 63 in the world rankings, having won just 15 matches in 2016 - the most recent in June.

"I can only play if it is up to my own high standards. I can no longer do that so it is time to move on," she said.

Ivanovic spent 12 weeks as world number one in 2008.

