Petra Kvitova reveals she can move her left hand following surgery on knife wound

Kvitova revealed she could move her hand during a session with a doctor on Thursday

Petra Kvitova described being able to move the fingers on her left hand again as "the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for".

The Czech, 26, was stabbed at her home by an intruder on Tuesday and needed four hours of surgery on her hand.

"While what happened to me was very scary, I do not see myself as a victim, I do not feel sorry for myself and I will not look backwards," said Kvitova.

"I will do everything to return to the sport I love as soon as possible."

Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon singles title in 2011 and 2014, is expected to be unable to compete for at least six months.

The world number 11 wore a substantial bandage when she spoke to the media for the first time since the attack, and revealed movement had returned to her fingers during a session with her doctor on Thursday morning.

Tendons in all four of her fingers and her thumb were damaged, as well as two nerves.

"I'm happy to tell you I'm feeling well," she added. "The medical staff, the police, my family and my team have all provided me with amazing support in this difficult situation.

"I want to thank each and every one of them for the important part they have played in the past four days.

"I have been overwhelmed by the flood of messages and love I have received from the tennis family, fans and the public - thank you."

Kvitova's attacker gained access to her apartment block in Prostejov by posing as a utilities man before pulling out a knife and putting it to her throat, and she sustained injuries while pulling the knife away.

Police released an identikit image of the attacker on Thursday.