Rafael Nadal: Carlos Moya joins fellow Spaniard's coaching team

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya have played together in a number of exhibition events

Rafael Nadal has added former French Open champion and fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya to his coaching team.

Moya, 40, will join Toni Nadal and Francis Roig in working with the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

Moya, who parted with Milos Raonic last month, said he and world number nine Nadal's team had a "common project".

"To have someone like Carlos who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career is something special," said Nadal, 30.

Moya will also work at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

He said: "Rafa is a special player and, above all, a great person and friend."