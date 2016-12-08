Australian Open: Andy Murray & Johanna Konta among six Britons in singles draw

Murray will be the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will lead a contingent of six British players with direct entry into the singles main draw at the Australian Open next month.

Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Naomi Broady will join British number one players Murray and Konta in the singles draws in Melbourne.

Murray, 29, will be the top seed as he tries to win his first Australian Open, having finished runner-up five times.

Konta, 25, reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in Melbourne 12 months ago.

Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares will defend the doubles title they won in 2016.

The tournament, which takes place from 16-29 January, will also see former world number ones Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams return.

Federer has been out since Wimbledon recovering from a knee injury, Nadal ended his season in October with a wrist jury, while Williams missed the end of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.

Williams, 35, will be trying to win a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, which would see her pass Steffi Graf at the top of the Open era standings, while Novak Djokovic hopes to win the event for a record seventh time..