Milos Raonic and Carlos Moya part company after 11 months

Milos Raonic reached the Wimbledon final this summer, under the leadership of John McEnroe (L) and Carlos Moya (C)

Milos Raonic has parted company with coach Carlos Moya.

Former French Open champion Moya, 40, joined Raonic's team in January and helped the 25-year-old Canadian reach the final of Wimbledon in 2016, where he lost to Britain's Andy Murray.

Raonic, who also lost to Murray at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, ended the season at a career-high third in the world rankings.

He confirmed the split on Instagram and said the pair remain "close friends".

He wrote: "Thank you to Carlos Moya for helping me tremendously this year, alongside my team, to get the best out of me.

"Under Carlos' direction and tutelage I have played my best yet to date. We will no longer be continuing our coaching relationship but remain close friends. I wish him all the best."

Raonic also worked with three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe for the grass court season and during the ATP finals.