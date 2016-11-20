BBC Sport - Andy Murray: World number one reflects on 'very special day'
'Very special day' for number one Murray
Andy Murray says it is a "very special day" after beating five-time champion Novak Djokovic to win his first ATP World Tour Finals title and end 2016 as the world number one.
