BBC Sport - Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic: Best shots from ATP World Tour Finals
'Extraordinary' Murray beats Djokovic
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best five shots as an "extraordinary" Andy Murray beats five-time champion Novak Djokovic to win his first ATP World Tour Finals title and end 2016 as the world number one.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired