BBC Sport - Andy Murray becomes world number one for the first time
Key stats as Murray becomes world No 1
- From the section Tennis
As Andy Murray becomes the first British singles player to top the world rankings since the current system was introduced in 1973, find out some of the numbers behind his achievement.
READ MORE: Andy Murray becomes world number one after Raonic withdraws from Paris Masters
