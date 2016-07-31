Rogers Cup: Kei Nishikori to face Novak Djokovic in Toronto final

Kei Nishikori had to retire from his fourth round match at Wimbledon because of a rib injury

Kei Nishikori will face Novak Djokovic in the final of the Rogers Cup after beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

The Japanese, 26, playing in his first tournament since retiring from the fourth round at Wimbledon with a rib injury, beat the Swiss 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

Serbia's world number one Djokovic, 29, defeated 10th seed Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 in the second semi-final in Toronto.

"It's just great to be into another Masters final - I'm looking forward to my opportunity," Nishikori said.

Djokovic has a 9-2 record against Nishikori and has won their past eight meetings, including the hard-court final in Miami earlier this year.

Sunday's final takes place at 21:00 BST, with the women's final between Romania's Simona Halep and Madison Keys of the United States beginning at 18:00 BST.

