BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2016: The moment Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title
Advent calendar: The moment Murray won Wimbledon (again)
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Andy Murray becomes Wimbledon champion for the second time as he beats Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) on Centre Court.
