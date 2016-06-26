Andy Murray in Wimbledon title-winning form, says Jamie Delgado

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Murray prepares for Wimbledon

Former champion Andy Murray comes into Wimbledon in "exceptional" form, says his assistant coach Jamie Delgado.

The Scot, who won the title in 2013, starts his latest campaign on Tuesday against fellow Brit Liam Broady.

"Yes, of course he's got the ability," Delgado told BBC Scotland. "He's done it before.

"And the form he's coming in with is exceptional. So, of course, we believe he can win it. He's obviously had a great few months on the clay."

Murray, 29, has reached the finals of the both the Australian Open and French Open this year, losing to Novak Djokovic in both, before retaining the Aegon Championships title at Queen's Club last week on his return to grass.

Immediately prior to his four-set Roland Garros defeat, he contested the finals in Madrid and Rome with world number one Djokovic, prevailing in Italy.

"With the amount of balls that you hit, the amount of matches that he's won and the intensity that he's played at over the clay, all that will help him on the grass," said Delgado.

"And then just confirmation of that obviously at Queen's. So, yeah, he's coming in with great form and hoping to play well here."

Jamie Delgado and Ivan Lendl started working together at Queen's Club

For his campaign at Queen's, Murray was reunited with coach Ivan Lendl, who has stepped in after the breakdown of the Scot's partnership with Amelie Mauresmo.

Delgado says it's "been good" working with the multiple Grand Slam-winning Czech.

"He showed up on the Tuesday of Queen's, so we've been together, what is it; a week-and-a-half, nearly two weeks now?" said the 39-year-old Englishman.

"And it's been working well. We see the game in a similar way and agree on how Andy should be playing and practising."

Delgado believes it is important how Murray paces his way through the tournament to avoid what happened in Paris, where his team believes he expended too much energy in his first couple of matches and ran out of steam in the final.

'Federer's place in draw is significant'

Murray is in the more favourable half of the men's draw.

"We've talked about that," said Delgado. "You've got to respect every single opponent that you play.

"I think possibly in Paris a couple of the matches, not through lack of respect at all but rather the way the matches panned out, they took a little bit more energy out of him so that, when he got to the final, he had maybe a little bit less left in the tank, so that's something that we'll be looking to put right here."

Murray beat fellow Britons Aljaz Bedene and Kyle Edmund on his way to victory at Queen's and begins his campaign against Broady in a draw that means he will avoid defending champion Novak Djokovic and seven-time title winner Roger Federer until the final should they progress that far.

"It's very notable, obviously, that Federer's in the other half of the draw," added Delgado.

"Its weird, isn't it; we were just laughing with Andy because he hasn't played a British guy for years on the tour and then he played a couple at Queen's Club and now first round here at Wimbledon.

"Obviously he knows Liam Broady well and he'll be looking forward to that for sure."