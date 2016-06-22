Dan Evans out of Nottingham Open with loss to Pablo Cuevas

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Dan Evans was part of the Great Britain team that won the 2015 Davis Cup

British number four Dan Evans is out of the Nottingham Open after losing 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to Uruguayan world number 25 Pablo Cuevas.

Evans, 26, who has beaten a player inside the world's top 25 only once, was two points away from his first-ever ATP quarter-final on grass.

Second seed Cuevas will face Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the last eight.

Baghdatis saved two match points against America's Sam Querrey on his way to a 1-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 victory.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired