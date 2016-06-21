Kyle Edmund loses to Alexandr Dolgopolov in Nottingham

Edmund beat French world number 18 Gilles Simon in his opening match at the Aegon Championship at Queen's Club

British number three Kyle Edmund is out of the Nottingham Open after a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) defeat by Ukrainian world number 32 Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Edmund, 21, who is ranked at a career-best 68th after making the last eight at Queen's, was edged out in a tight match that featured one break of serve.

However British number four Dan Evans overcame Lithuanian world number 53 Ricardas Berankis 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

He will face Uruguayan second seed Pablo Cuevas in the third round.

Top seeded South African Kevin Anderson is also into the last 16 after coming through a testing match with Croatia's Ivan Dodig 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.