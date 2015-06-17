Roger Federer reaches Gerry Weber Open third round

Roger Federer is a 17-time Grand Slam winner

World number two Roger Federer reached the last eight of the Gerry Weber Open with a 6-3 7-5 win over Ernests Gulbis.

Swiss Federer is pursuing an eighth title in Halle, Germany, and was rarely troubled by the 26-year-old Latvian.

The 33-year-old will now meet German Florian Mayer, who defeated the USA's Steve Johnson 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Czech third seed Tomas Berdych is also into the third round, and will face Ivo Karlovic, after beating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-3 6-2.

Second seed Kei Nishikori of Japan faces German Dustin Brown in the second round on Thursday, with Spaniard Tommy Robredo and France's Gael Monfils also in action.