BBC Sport - Jana Novotna cries after losing 1993 Wimbledon final

Archive: Novotna cries after losing 1993 Wimbledon final

Watch Jana Novotna cry on the Duchess of Kent's shoulders after surrendering a commanding lead to slump to defeat by Steffi Graf in the Wimbledon women's singles final of 1993.

The Czech player, who went on to win the Grand Slam when she beat Nathalie Tauziat in 1998, has died at the age of 49.

READ MORE: Former Wimbledon champion Novotna dies

Available to UK users only.

