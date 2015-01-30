Australian Open: 'Andy Murray loves his family to be involved'

Will Andy Murray be affected by fiancee Kim Sears' outburst? How has coach Amelie Mauresmo influenced him? How can he beat Novak Djokovic in the final? And is he back to his 2012-13 form?

After beating Tomas Berdych in four sets in the semi-final, Murray is one match away from winning his first Australian Open and his third Grand Slam title.

The British number one, 27, will play world number one and four-time champion Djokovic at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

BBC Sport tennis analyst John Lloyd, the 1977 Australian Open men's singles runner-up and former Great Britain Davis Cup captain, answers six key questions about the Scot's chances.

Is Murray back to his best?

"Andy has been in very good shape during this tournament. After having back surgery last year, he looks pain free, is moving well, returning fabulously and his first serve percentage is good.

"He seems to be really focused and is not letting silly things bother him like he has in the past.

"The peak of his career so far has been 2012 and 2013 - during which he won the US Open, Wimbledon and Olympic gold - and that is a hard act to follow. I'm not sure he's quite there yet but he is not far behind.

"There have been signs during this tournament that he is back to his best.

"On a report card you would give him nine out of 10 so far."

Will fiancee Kim's outburst affect him?

Kim Sears was caught on camera and seemed to be directing her outburst towards Berdych's team

"Murray admitted he and his supporters were pushed to the limit during his semi-final win over Berdych, with Kim Sears apparently caught on camera swearing.

"But Andy loves it when those in his supporters' box are very involved. Cheering, eye contact and so on. He will be very happy to know how much Kim is involved in the match.

"I'm sure he will want to deflect that so it doesn't take away from what is coming up.

"But it won't affect him in the final that is for sure."

How has Mauresmo influenced him?

"I wouldn't say Amelie Mauresmo, who Murray appointed as his coach last year, has got him playing differently from when he won the two Slams under Ivan Lendl.

"Since they started, when he was not playing at his best, Mauresmo will have improved his confidence and made him a bit more aggressive at times.

"When you get to Murray's level - the top four, five, six players in the world - having a Grand Slam winner in your camp can make a vital difference.

"Mauresmo is a two-time Slam winner so she has been there and experienced major finals. Of course Murray has too, but she will say a couple of things the night before the final, or on the day, that help him. She might talk about his thought patterns or say 'when you're in this position, you will feel like this'.

"He may have doubts against Djokovic because the Serb has - at the moment - a reputation that when he is playing well he is unbeatable.

"Amelie will be reinforcing to Andy that he has beaten him before, going over the game-plan and keeping him relaxed."

Will previous Melbourne losses be a factor?

"Djokovic has won four Australian Open titles, whereas Murray hasn't won one. But I don't think that matters.

"That would be a factor if Murray had not won a Slam but he's won two Slams now. The venue - Melbourne Park, Wimbledon, Flushing Meadows, Roland Garros - is irrelevant.

"He lost the previous Australian Open finals to Roger Federer and Djokovic - he's lost to two great players. He is a different player now. His whole demeanour is different, he knows he belongs in the final now."

How can Murray win the final?

"When his mind is good, he is one of the few players who can play three or four different games - he has got an A, B, C and D plan if things go wrong.

"A lot of players are great at what they do, but are one dimensional in some ways. Andy can switch it around.

"He has got everything basically. It is the mind which is the most important thing for him. When he is fully focused and believes he is tough to beat, he must be a nightmare to play against.

Head-to-head Murray Djokovic 27 Age 27 6ft 3in Height 6ft 2in 6 Ranking 1 31 ATP titles 48 2 Grand Slam titles 7 8 Wins 15

"Playing Djokovic, Murray has to be aggressive at times and can't be too passive. Because if he lets him dictate, he will be in trouble. He doesn't want to go overboard and be aggressive too soon, he will have to pick the right times to attack.

"His second serve is sometimes a bit vulnerable - semi-final opponent Berdych didn't hurt him enough and should have gone at it more.

"If he is not bold and hits them 80mph in the middle of the box, then he might not get away with it.

"I'd put Djokovic as the slight favourite."