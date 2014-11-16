Bob and Mike Bryan win ATP Tour Finals doubles

Bob and Mike Bryan with doubles trophy
The Bryan brothers won their fourth title at the O2 Arena

Americans Bob and Mike Bryan have won their fourth doubles title at the ATP Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

The number one seeds came from a set down to defeat Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo of Brazil 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 10-7 in a champions tie-break.

Seventh seeds Dodig and Melo saved four break points in the opening set but two double faults by Melo in game four of the second set saw them broken.

It is the fourth time the Bryans have won 10 or more tour titles in a season.

