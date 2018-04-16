Taekwondo: Jones and Walkden in GB squad for European Championships

Bianca Walkden won bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones and double world champion Bianca Walkden are in the GB Taekwondo squad for next month's European Championships.

The 16-strong team also includes Scottish teenager Jordyn Smith, who won the junior title in Tunisia last week, and Wales' Lauren Williams.

The championships take place in Kazan, Russia from May 10-13.

"In most categories it was one of the easier selections we have had," said GB performance director Gary Hall.

"We have had some outstanding performances in some very strong categories.

"The likes of Christian McNeish has won five gold medals in a row while Bianca Walkden hasn't lost for so long.

"These athletes are winning and winning big so it does make selection decisions easier."

GB Taekwondo claimed four medals in the last championships in 2016, including successes for Jones, Walkden and Williams.

Men:

-54kg: Mason Yarrow (Doncaster), -58kg: Hassan Haider (Falkirk), -63kg: Bradly Sinden (Doncaster), -68kg: Christian McNeish (Plaistow), -74kg: Peter Longobardi-Radford (Rye), -80kg Damon Sansum (Elgin), -87kg: Lutalo Muhammad (Walthamstow), +87kg: Jack Spall (Attleborough),

Women:

-46kg: Jordyn Smith (Carronshore), -49kg: Maddison Moore (Blakedown), -57kg: Jade Jones (Flint), -62kg: Rachelle Booth (Wigan), -67kg: Lauren Williams (Newport, Gwent), -73kg: Jade Slavin (Consett), +73kg Bianca Walkden (Liverpool).