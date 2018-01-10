Bianca Walkden had an awkward sing-song with a Chinese journalist

The day before a major competition, many professional athletes will be heads down, 100% in the zone, speaking to no-one.

But 24 hours before winning the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Slam Series (and bagging the top prize of £52,000), Bianca Walkden was learning a spot of Chinese.

Nevermind pre-fight questions about her opponent; one local journalist decided to challenge contenders to sing a line from a popular Chinese opera.

The double world champion, being the hero she is, gave it her best and sung along.

Warning: the cringe factor on this is pretty strong, but it makes us love Bianca more, if that's even possible.

We spoke to Queen B about the moment that's made its way on to social media.

"The event was amazing," Bianca told us. "There was a lot of money at stake, but it was a competition to just go out there and have fun."

And that she did. Walkden defeated USA's Olympic bronze medallist Jackie Galloway 10-2 in the +67kg final to win the gold medal and a cheque for £52,000.

"Now we've got a house," she said while celebrating her win with her boyfriend.

"They wanted the athletes to show their personality off, which I thought was really good for the sport and for individuals to shine. I loved it!"

And the song Bianca?

"They just asked if I could give it a go so I went for it! You never know... it could have been part of a Chinese X-factor!

"It was fun... even though I didn't know what I was singing!"

Well Bianca, you are in luck - we have asked our colleagues at BBC World Service to translate it for you.

"I have a story and let me put it into a song" is the line.

You are welcome.