Lauren Williams: GB fighter aims for £52,000 prize at World Grand Slam Series

Lauren Williams
Lauren Williams (right) is a former world junior champion

European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to emulate Bianca Walkden at the inaugural World Taekwondo Grand Slam Series in China on 6 January.

Walkden claimed gold and the £52,000 record prize fund in Wuxi and Williams will aim to claim victory this weekend in the -67kg division.

"Seeing Bianca take away the gold medal has given me that extra bit of motivation I need," said Williams.

"It has made me a lot more excited to compete."

Williams, 18, continued: "I haven't been as confident going into this competition as I don't feel ready at all.

"I need to get myself in the right headspace to put in the best performance I can."

Williams competes this weekend while World Championships silver medallist Mahama Cho (+80kg) and 2016 World Grand Prix Final winner Charlie Maddock (-49kg) will fight on 13 January.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones bids for the -57kg title on 20 January.

'Determined to win gold'

"Being a part of the Grand Slam series is a huge honour," said Williams.

"To think I am among the 'best of the best' after the journey I have had is incredible.

"It only sunk in a few weeks ago even some of the top players haven't been able to qualify for this event.

"Knowing I am here among the ones who have is a dream come true.

"Having a prize with such high value does make me more determined to get a gold medal."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Hockey

Back to Hockey
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired