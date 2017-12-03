Jade Jones wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Ivory Coast

Jade Jones at the 2017 WTF World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series in London last month

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones secured her second successive World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final title with a dominant display in Ivory Coast.

Welsh fighter Jones, who won the previous end-of-season competition in Azerbaijan last year, defeated Marta Calvo-Gomez of Spain 26-7 in a one-sided final.

"It feels amazing to finish on a high," Jones told BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old will end 2017 as the -57kg world number one.

Her gold in Ivory Coast completes an impressive return to form for Jones, who finished with bronze at the World Championships in June following a post-Olympic break that saw her take part in several TV programmes including Channel 4's 'The Jump'.

Last month coach Paul Green opted to leave the GB Taekwondo programme and although Jones had been working with Jinmi Choi since returning to the sport, she admitted it has been a difficult time for the squad.

"All the changes are hard and the whole team has had a lot to cope with but we're strong as a group and have to keep pushing, so it's nice to be back on top," she said.

Jones' gold was the second victory for a British fighter at the event after World champion team-mate Bianca Walkden became the first taekwondo fighter in history to win all four World Grand Prix events in the same calendar year.

Jones and Walkden will be part of the British team that will compete in World Taekwondo's inaugural Grand Slam event in China later this month.

Winners of the competition will receive over £50,000 - more than six times what gold medallists in the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Finals get.