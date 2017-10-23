Taekwondo: Lauren Williams can be one of world's best - Jade Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Lauren Williams wins World Grand Prix

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones says fellow Briton Lauren Williams can become one of the world's leading taekwondo fighters.

Wales' Williams, 18, defeated world champion Ruth Gbagbi in the -67kg World Grand Prix final on Friday to secure her first major senior title.

Jones, who is also Welsh, then won her -57kg division in London on Saturday.

"Lauren's going from strength to strength and is such a great fighter," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"She's already beating some of the best out there and is going to continue improving and be one of the greatest fighters in her division."

Jones' victory in London was her first major success in 2017, but she says the presence of two-time world junior champion Williams in the Great Britain set-up is having a positive impact.

"She's a top fighter - relentless, so strong, doesn't fear anyone and really pushes us all the time," said Jones. "Her opponents probably don't want to be there as she just keeps coming.

"She gives it her all and does the same with us in the gym, which is definitely improving us all.

"She's definitely one to watch in the future."

Williams described winning the event in London, where she beat world and Olympic medallists, as "surreal" but believes it was far from a perfect performance.

"I've watched some of the fights back through and picked up loads of mistakes - so although I won a gold medal I can still improve a lot," she told BBC Sport.

"My main ambition to be Olympic champion and hopefully do it with Jade in 2020."

She added: "I've had youngsters coming up to me for the last couple of days saying I've inspired them and it's just a massive honour."

GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall agrees with Williams that she can still make significant improvements - but called her performance on Friday "breathtaking".

"It's been coming because we saw there was something special when we first spotted her at 14," he told BBC Sport.

"Since then she's been motivated by training with Jade and Bianca [Walkden], but the really exciting bit is that she's maybe 70% of what she could be.

"I think she'll go on and be even better."

Williams went into the event ranked 12th in the world but victory in London could yet seal her a place in the season-ending World Taekwondo Grand Prix final in Ivory Coast in December.

Golds for Williams, Jones and Walkden (+67kg), in addition to silver and bronze medals for Bradly Sinden and Mahama Cho, made London 2017 Britain's most successful World Taekwondo Grand Prix.