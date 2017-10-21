BBC Sport - World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Bianca Walkden wins second British gold of the day at worlds

Walkden wins gold at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden wins gold in the women's +67kg final at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in London with a 20-7 win over Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland.

