BBC Sport - World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Britain's Jade Jones cruises to world gold

Britain's Jones cruises to world gold

Great Britain's Jade Jones wins gold in the women's -57kg final at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in London, after beating Korean Lee Ah-reum 31-14.

WATCH MORE: GB's Williams wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix title

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Britain's Jones cruises to world gold

Video

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner

Video

England reach Under-17 World Cup semis

Video

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

Video

Man City passed intensity test - Guardiola

Video

'Wonderful' Saints goal down to errors - Pulis

Video

Conte praises Chelsea's 'incredible spirit'

Video

It felt like the end for Bilic - Jenas

Video

Highlights: France women 1-0 England women

Video

GB's Williams wins World Taekwondo title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired