BBC Sport - World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Britain's Jade Jones cruises to world gold
Britain's Jones cruises to world gold
- From the section Taekwondo
Great Britain's Jade Jones wins gold in the women's -57kg final at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in London, after beating Korean Lee Ah-reum 31-14.
