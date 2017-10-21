World Taekwondo Grand Prix: Olympic champion Jade Jones wins gold in London

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's Jade Jones cruises to World Grand Prix gold

Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones secured her first major title of the year with victory at the World Grand Prix on her return to London.

Jones, 24, beat world champion Ah-Reum Lee 31-14 in the -57kg final.

It was the first time Jones has competed in the city since winning a gold medal at London 2012.

The Welshwoman took time out after defending her Olympic title at Rio 2016 to take part in television programmes, including Channel 4's The Jump.

She took bronze at this year's World Championships - she lost to South Korea's Lee in the semi-finals - before claiming silver at the last Grand Prix in Morocco in September.

"I just want gold all the time so it is quite hard when you're used to getting gold and you get silver," Jones told BBC Sport.

"To do it in London and to beat the girl that beat me at the "World Championships, it's nice.

"I was getting more confident through the rounds and I've got more competition time now and it felt amazing to feel more like myself out there.

"It's an incredible feeling, just walking in London and seeing all the places that bring back the memories and seeing all of my family and friends in the crowd cheering me on. I couldn't lose with them watching."